LISBON, April 29 Portugal's second-largest
listed bank, Banco BPI, posted on Wednesday a slightly
higher than expected net profit in the first quarter after five
straight quarters of losses largely thanks to its overseas
operations in Africa.
BPI, which is the target of a takeover bid by Spain's
Caixabank, reported a net profit of 30.9 million euros
after a year-ago loss of 105 million. Analysts in a Reuters poll
had expected a quarterly profit of 24 million euros.
Net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 38 percent
to 154 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the
repayment of pricey state loans to the state, which BPI
concluded last June. The average forecast was 139 million.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)