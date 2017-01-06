LUANDA Jan 6 Angola's Unitel has increased its
stake in Portuguese bank Banco BPI's Angolan operation
Banco Fomento Angola (BFA) to a majority holding, the telecoms
firm said.
Unitel, the largest telecoms firm in the southern African
nation, bought a further 2 percent of BFA, lifting its holding
to 51.9 percent, the firm said in a statement late on Thursday.
The European Central Bank required Banco BPI to reduce risk
by lessoning its exposure to BFA, Unitel said.
Banco BPI retains a 48.1 percent stake, the Portuguese bank
said in a separate statement.
Unitel last year rejected Banco BPI's plans to spin off its
African assets and instead offered to buy more of its Angolan
unit.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing
by Mark Potter)