LISBON May 23 The troubled holding company
Espirito Santo International (ESI) - a key shareholder in
Portugal's largest listed bank BES - plans asset sales
and a large capital hike at its subholding Rioforte to repair
its finances.
A spokesman for the Espirito Santo Group conglomerate that
owns the Luxembourg-based ESI, told Reuters ESI will seek a
capital increase worth an estimated 1 billion euros ($1.37
billion) at Rioforte in the next two or three months. Auditors
recently found irregularities at ESI, according to BES.
The capital increase will be open to outside investors,
added the spokesman, who said he could not be identified by
name. The capital hike could later be followed by an initial
public offering in Rioforte that has, according to its website,
consolidated assets of 2.84 billion euros and employs about
10,000 people.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)