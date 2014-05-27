LISBON May 27 French bank Credito Agricole
expects to reduce its holding in Portugal's largest
listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo, to about 15 percent from 20.1
percent through dilution in a rights issue by BES, BES said on
Tuesday.
Credito Agricole and Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG)
- a large holding company in BES' - will also offer up to 999.6
million of their rights in BES' capital increase through an
accelerated bookbuilding process to investors, a statement from
BES said.
ESFG and Credito Agricole will not sell any further rights
or shares in BES for 180 days after the settlement of BES'
rights issue next month.
ESFG and Credito Agricole have together controlled BES
through their joint holding in the bank of 47.5 percent of the
Portuguese bank. Their new joint holding after the right issue
will be about 40 percent, the statement said.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)