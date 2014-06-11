LISBON, June 11 Portugal's largest listed bank,
Banco Espirito Santo, has successfully raised 1.045
billion euros ($1.42 billion) of new capital, the bank said on
Wednesday.
The result showed the bank managed to convince investors
that "material irregularities" found at a holding company of the
Espirito Santo family, which controls the bank, have been
isolated from Banco Espirito Santo (BES).
BES said in a statement it sold 99.45 percent of all the
rights in the subscription period, with the rest sold through
subsequent demand.
Shares in BES have risen 15 percent since May 28, the day
the rights in the capital hike started to trade, which indicated
strong demand for the capital raising, analysts said.
The new shares were priced at 0.65 euros, or a 34 percent
discount to the share price at the time of the announcement of
the rights issue last month.
Shares in BES were 2.7 percent lower at 1.081 euros a share
on at 0934 GMT on Wednesday.
The chief executive at BES has said he knew nothing about
the irregularities at the holding company, Espirito Santo
International - a holding company registered in
Luxembourg.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Laura Noonan)