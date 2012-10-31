(Recasts, adds background)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's, is looking to issue a three-year euro-denominated senior unsecured bond, according to market sources.

The issuer is testing investor interest in the 6.25% area for a benchmark size transaction. Leads have orders for a EUR500m deal, with 50 accounts expressing interest so far. The investor call began at 0930GMT.

Portuguese banks have been effectively shut out of senior unsecured debt markets since the sovereign crisis engulfed the country. Portugal called for a bailout in April 2011, and 10-year government bonds still yield more than 8%.

Banco Santander Totta issued a covered bond - which backs the bank's promise to pay with a pool of mortgages - in April 2010, but Millennium BCP was the last issuer to offer an unsecured deal, in March 2010.

Portuguese corporates have had more luck, with three issuers - Portugal Telecom, Brisa, and EdP - tapping the market since the summer. However even at the time bankers were sceptical about the imminent prospects for banks or the sovereign to return.

BES had a core tier 1 capital ratio (a measure of bank safety) of 9.9% at the end of June 2012, ahead of the 9% required by the European Banking Authority. It said in its interim results that it had EUR13.7bn of net borrowing from the ECB, of which EUR10.2bn was over one-year maturity.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and UBS are the lead managers.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)