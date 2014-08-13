* Senior bondholders in Banco Espirito Santo spared pain
* Former IMF official Mody: bank bondholders should suffer
* Mody cautions that 'mistake' could prove costly for Lisbon
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Portugal is making the same
costly mistake as Ireland by rescuing a troubled bank and
largely sparing its bondholders losses, one of the architects of
Ireland's bailout has warned.
Shortly after finishing a painful economic overhaul in
return for emergency loans, Portugal recently unveiled the
surprise rescue of a major bank with an injection of almost 5
billion euros ($6.7 billion) chiefly using state funds.
Although Banco Espirito Santo's 'junior' bondholders and
shareholders will suffer losses, owners of 'senior' bonds
ranking higher up the list for repayment were spared.
Now Ashoka Mody, the former IMF official who helped design
Ireland's bailout after its guarantee to savers and bondholders
in troubled banks almost bankrupted the country, has warned
against repeating such mistakes.
"Portugal is following in Ireland's footsteps," said Ashoka
Mody, who, as a senior official at the International Monetary
Fund, drafted the bailout of Ireland following its banking
crisis.
"They are identical situations. It's a mistake not to impose
substantial losses on senior bondholders. In America, they
suffer losses. Why is Europe different?" Mody told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Mody drew a comparison with Anglo Irish Bank, which was
nationalised in January 2009, leaving senior bondholders
untouched.
"Anglo Irish should have been closed at the start of the
programme," he said. "As a consequence there would have been
less fiscal austerity. Ireland would have had lower debt and
faster growth than it has."
He cautioned that a similar fate may await Lisbon. "Portugal
is a country which is still struggling to recover growth," he
said. "Why does a country like this, already with significant
debt, have to take on additional debt?"
Imposing losses on senior bondholders could, however, result
in Portugal having to make good on guarantees that it gave for
some of that debt.
Another complication is that the European Central Bank may
hold such bonds as security in return for credit.
These could include senior unsecured notes issued by Banco
Espirito Santo, and guaranteed by the Portuguese state.
Ireland's current government was swept to power after
promising to impose losses on bondholders in Irish banks but
dropped plans to target senior bondholders in the now-defunct
Anglo Irish Bank at the insistence of the ECB.
Mody said the problem facing Portugal was similar.
More than two thirds of Banco Espirito Santo's
41-billion-euro debt pile is in the form of senior bonds or
equivalent claims, according to Reuters data.
This is one of the highest ranking forms of unsecured debt
and is among the last to suffer losses in a bankruptcy.
The ECB drew a distinction between the issue of it holding
such bonds as collateral and the decision to impose losses on
bondholders - known as bail-in.
"The Eurosystem, as any other central bank, provides credit
to banks," said a spokesman. "It provides credit only against
collateral. The issue of bail-in and the issue of collateral at
the ECB are unrelated."
Portugal's finance ministry was not immediately available
for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
