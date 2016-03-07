LISBON, March 7 The head of banking supervision
for the Bank of Portugal has resigned, the central bank said on
Monday, following the 2.2-billion-euro state rescue in December
of Madeira-based bank Banif.
Antonio Varela headed the Bank of Portugal's bank
supervision department since September 2014. Before that, he had
represented the state on Banif's board after an injection of 1.1
billion euros in public funds in 2013.
The central bank said in a statement that Varela had
presented his resignation, without further comment.
The state's cash injection into Banif in 2013 made it the
largest shareholder of the bank, with a 60.5 percent stake,
before it had to be rescued in December.
Banif collapsed after it was unable to pay off debts and
service payments to the state. Its rescue included the sale of
its healthy assets to Spain's Santander for 150 million
euros.
