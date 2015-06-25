LISBON, June 25 The Bank of Portugal urged
central banks in Portuguese-speaking Africa to raise supervision
standards to the European banking union's tougher requirements
to avoid capital cost hikes for European banks in Africa.
Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa, who is also a member
of the European Central Bank governing council, said on Thursday
that so-called Basel 3 rules for risk-weighted assets would have
an impact in all these countries, marking a division - "a before
and after the creation of the banking union".
In 2012, euro zone governments agreed to transfer
responsibility for most large banks to the European Central Bank
to make sovereign debt less dependent on countries' banking
systems, helping to prevent contagion and new debt crises.
Basel 3 rules are being implemented in phases, the latest
having kicked in from the start of this year.
"It is in the common interest that we align the practices
with the more demanding banking union rules. I'm not talking
just about Portugal, all institutions in the banking union are
interested in and would benefit from supervision equivalence,"
Costa told a meeting of Portuguese-speaking central bankers.
Portuguese banks are working actively in former colonies
like Angola and Mozambique, where they churned out profits in
the past few years in contrast with the domestic activity that
was undermined by Portugal's recession and debt crisis.
In December, Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco
BPI, which controls Angolan bank BFA, took a
90-basis-point hit on its solvency ratio after the European
Commission excluded Angola from a list of countries where
regulatory rules are equivalent to the European Union's.
"A European bank ... with an affiliate in a country that is
not part of the banking union has its capital requirements and
financing costs conditioned by the level of recognition of the
local supervision," Costa told the meeting, which did not
discuss his suggestion.
"The less recognised it is, the higher the capital costs,
and naturally, the higher the financing costs will be for the
economy," he added.
