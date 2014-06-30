LISBON, June 30 Retail customers of Banco
Espirito Santo have 651 million euros ($888 million) of
debt issued by companies linked to BES's founding family, down
from 2.1 billion euros at the end of December, the bank's chief
financial officer Amilcar Pires said on Tuesday.
The sale of debt from companies related to the Espirito
Santo family to BES retail customers triggered concerns at the
Bank of Portugal, which called for the debt's swift repayment.
The Espirito Santo family lost control of the bank in a June
capital raising and their patriarch has agreed to step down as
CEO.
On a conference call with investors, BES executive Joaquim
Goes said the bank's Angolan subsidiary, which has been the
subject of investor concern recently, had a guarantee covering
about 70 percent of its 6 billion euros loan book but that it
was "not a general guarantee".
(Reporting By Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip, editing by Steve
Slater)