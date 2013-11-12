LISBON Nov 12 Portuguese banks' cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank fell 2.5 percent last month to 50.5 billion euros ($67.7 billion), after four months of increases, data provided by the Bank of Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Last month Portugal passed a review of its adjustment programme under an EU/IMF bailout, reaffirming its fiscal goals until the end of the bailout next year and upgrading its economic outlook after a still tentative recovery from a deep recession began in the second quarter.

The borrowing had increased since a political crisis in July led to a government reshuffle, but has remained well below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit in mid-2012 at the height of the debt crisis.

Portugal's debt crisis left most of its banks unable to borrow commercially in 2011-2012, leading them to take large-scale advantage of liquidity injections by the ECB. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Kevin Liffey)