LISBON Nov 12 Portuguese banks' cumulative
borrowing from the European Central Bank fell 2.5 percent last
month to 50.5 billion euros ($67.7 billion), after four months
of increases, data provided by the Bank of Portugal showed on
Tuesday.
Last month Portugal passed a review of its adjustment
programme under an EU/IMF bailout, reaffirming its fiscal goals
until the end of the bailout next year and upgrading its
economic outlook after a still tentative recovery from a deep
recession began in the second quarter.
The borrowing had increased since a political crisis in July
led to a government reshuffle, but has remained well below the
60.5 billion euro peak hit in mid-2012 at the height of the debt
crisis.
Portugal's debt crisis left most of its banks unable to
borrow commercially in 2011-2012, leading them to take
large-scale advantage of liquidity injections by the ECB.
