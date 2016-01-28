LISBON Jan 28 The asset quality of Portugal's
banking sector is stabilising, and recent resolutions at two
lenders - Novo Banco and Banif - have little spillover to other
local banks, allowing Fitch Ratings to maintain the sector's
stable outlook.
Erwin Van Lumich, managing director for financial
institutions in southern Europe, told Reuters on Thursday the
still fragile sector would benefiit from consolidation, likely
to be driven by the planned sale of Novo Banco, where Spanish
banking giants Santander and Caixabank could play a key role.
"Our assumption is that this spillover effect (from bank
resolutions) is relatively limited, because some of the other
banks that have a rating, they are under very different
dynamics, for example than those that Banif was undergoing," he
said.
He said Novo Banco itself may still suffer from some
investor uncertainty, likely to be reflected in refinancing
coming at a price.
Roger Turro, director of financial instiitutions at Fitch
said the stable outlook, which did not change after the December
resolutions "is driven by the recovery which we think will
support an asset-quality stabilization, by reducing
non-performing loan entries and by recoveries, also this
stabilization has to support improvement in profitability."
He said some recovery in profitability has already happened
in 2015 after increased regulator scrutiny, which led to
measures to improve management of bad loans and asset quality.
But he warned that more pronounced improvements on that
front will depend on investors, who so far have shown only
limited appetite for real estate in Portugal.
As for the Novo Banco sale, the analysts said that after the
second resolution in December when 2 billion euros in senior
debt were removed from its books, the operation has better
prospects of being accomplished at a better price, reducing any
potential loss for Portugal's bank resolution fund.
"It might be fair to assume that it will have been positive
for this gap, because ultimately you have 2 billion less of
obligations," he said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)