LISBON, March 4 An attempt by Isabel dos Santos
to orchestrate a merger of two of Portugal's largest banks has a
better chance of success than past attempts by Africa's richest
woman to shake up Portugal Inc, analysts and industry sources
say.
Much of her fortune, estimated at $3.3 billion by Forbes,
comprises assets in Portugal.
Her foray into banking started in 2005, in partnership with
Portugal's richest man, Americo Amorim, when she established
Banco BIC, which now has Angola's biggest private branch network
and has expanded to Portugal and several sub-Saharan African
countries. She has since bought Amorim's stake.
The daughter of Angloa's president, she is also the
second-largest shareholder in Banco BPI SA with 18.6
percent and on Tuesday suggested that BPI should consider
merging with Millennium bcp as an alternative to being
taken over by Spain's Caixabank.
Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent
stake, launched its bid for BPI last month, valuing the other 56
percent at about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).
Dos Santos's intervention comes just months after she tried
to take over Portugal Telecom SGSP, a holding company
with a key stake in Brazilian telecoms group Oi.
Like the banking proposal, dos Santos's offer for Portugal
Telecom was aimed at thwarting a third-party transaction - the
proposed sale by Oi of PT Portugal, the national telecoms
network operator, to rival Altice.
In the event her bid failed, leaving the sale to Altice to
proceed.
But Tuesday's move has more chance of success for a number
of reasons, people close to dos Santos and analysts say, not
least the fact that Millennium is willing to discuss the
proposal.
Dos Santos is also likely to have the support of Angola's
state oil company Sonangol, a key player in the Portuguese
banking world, one source familiar with the matter said.
Millennium's largest shareholder is Sonangol, whose banking
interests in Portugal have long competed with Isabel's, with BPI
and Millennium competitors both in Angola and in Portugal.
Now, however, "Sonangol is on board with Isabel dos Santos,"
said a person with knowledge of dos Santos's proposal. "That
gives greater force to the merger proposal, that's obvious."
Dos Santos's proposal still faces high regulatory hurdles
since a merged BPI and Millennium would be the same size as
state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, the country's largest
bank, with about 30 percent of deposits.
But she is also promoting the prospect of the merger
creating a national champion in banking across the
Portuguese-speaking world, with headquarters in Lisbon.
Andre Rodrigues, a banking analyst at Caixa BI, said that
should dos Santos's merger proposal succeed Caixabank would end
up with a stake of around 14 percent of the new entity, while
Sonangol and dos Santos together would own about 20 percent.
"That puts the ball squarely in Caixabank's court - either
it raises the bid price or it accepts the (merger) proposal,"
said Rodrigues.
