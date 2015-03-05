(Updates with details)

LISBON, March 5 Banco BPI's board of directors recommended on Thursday that shareholders reject a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank, saying an adequate bid price would be 2.26 euros per share, far above the bid price of 1.329 euros.

The recommendation comes days after Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, BPI's second largest shareholder, launched a plan to thwart Caixabank's takeover bid by proposing that BPI instead seek to merge with local rival Millennium bcp.

Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, launched a takeover bid for BPI last month, which would value the rest of BPI at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)

BPI said in a statement the takeover price by Caixabank "does not reflect the real value of BPI corresponding to the aggregate value of its domestic and international activities, nor does it share with shareholders the synergies announced by the bidder."

It said a bid price of 2.04 euros per share would reflect the real value of the bank, but when the synergies from the takeover are included, the bid price should rise to 2.26 euros per share.

BPI's shares already trade far above the bid prize. They closed 0.97 percent higher at 1.458 euros a share on Thursday.

Caixabank was not present at the board meeting to discuss the bid as it is an interested party in the process and therefore is not allowed to be present under Portuguese corporate rules. But all those present at the board meeting rejected the takeover bid.

Dos Santos, who owns 18.6 percent of BPI, said this week Caixabank's prize did not reflect the bank's real value. But she has said her stake in the Portuguese bank is "strategic," suggesting she does not want to sell it.

Irrespective of the BPI board's rejection of Caixabank's bid, dos Santos' stake is probably large enough to reject the bid regardless, analysts say.

(Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Tom Heneghan)