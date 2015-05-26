LISBON May 26 Portuguese banks have high exposure to government bonds and to the real estate sector, which represent potential risks to financial stability, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday.

In 2014 Portuguese banks held Portuguese government bonds equivalent to 8.3 percent of their assets compared with 7.5 percent in 2013.

The Bank of Portugal said in its latest financial stability report that it is important to "accompany the exposure of the financial sector to sovereign debt and to the real estate sector, which remain high."

It warned that it is necessary to "pay attention to the impact of a possible abrupt reversal of market sentiment" in debt markets.

It said that despite the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme reducing the likelihood of such a reversal in debt markets, bank's exposure to government bonds "currently assumes special importance."

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)