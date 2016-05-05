LISBON May 5 Experts at the Bank of Portugal
say the central bank must cede control of the fund set up to
deal with failing commercial banks to the finance ministry in
order to end any potential conflicts of interest between banking
supervision and selling banks.
They have drafted a study that will contribute to planned
changes by the government in banking supervision and might also
eventually have an impact on the planned sale of Novo Banco
which is now being handled by the central bank.
"The legal framework should be altered so that the bank
resolution fund stops being dependent on the central bank and
passes to the sphere of the finance ministry, with guarantees of
independence," the study said in one of its recommendations.
Under Portugal's legal framework, the central bank carries
out supervision, winding down and selling of failed banks.
Novo Banco was created in August 2014 after a
4.9-billion-euro ($5.6-billion) rescue of Banco Espirito Santo
(BES).
Novo Banco needs to recover money - mostly lent to it by the
state - from the rescue of BES when Novo Banco is sold. While
the resolution fund is run by the central bank, Novo Banco is
technically owned by Portugal's commercial banks.
An attempt to sell Novo Banco last year failed after bids
came in too low and the central bank relaunched the sale process
earlier this year.
The study said executives at the resolution fund should lead
the process of selling banks themselves and control the
management of banks after they have been rescued.
The rescue of BES and the subsequent 2.2-billion-euro
bail-out of Madeira-based bank Banif in December have prompted
close scrutiny of Portugal's banking sector and the decisions
made by the authorities in carrying out those processes.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by Louise Ireland)