* 12 billion euros of bailout money earmarked for banks

* Banking association has criticised short timeframe

LISBON Dec 14 Portugal is ready to give its banks an extra two years to repay the state without giving up shareholder rights if they resort to stand-by loans under an EU/IMF bailout, the finance minister said on Wednesday to dispel talk of possible nationalisations.

The country's 78-billion-euro bailout includes a 12 billion euro credit line for banks, in case they need it. The state, in exchange, would take stakes in the banks' capital with limited rights. Banks have a total of five years to repay the loans.

Under the initial plan, the state would remain a silent partner for the first three years, and if the loans are not paid back by then, it would assume increasingly fuller shareholder rights, which could ultimately lead to it gaining control.

"The government is open to extending the initial phase to five years, as proposed by the Bank of Portugal and the Portuguese Banking Association," Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told a parliament commission.

He did not specify whether the total time for repayment would also be increased from five years.

The country's banking association has previously expressed concern that the three-year timeframe was too short to regain access to market funding, and the rules could lead to effective nationalisations in the sector.

The Bank of Portugal has recommended extending the timeframe to five years. The government has previously said it was not its intention to nationalise any banks.

Portuguese banks have been reluctant to resort to the line, but have not ruled it out if market means of raising capital fail. They have been shut out of the interbank funding market since mid-2010 due to the country's sovereign debt crisis, having to rely on the European Central Bank for liquidity.

Portuguese banks need around 7 billion euros in new capital to meet the European Banking Authority's (EBA) 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio target by June 2012, an EBA study showed last week.

Gaspar said the interest rate on the possible loans to banks would be higher than the average rate of around 4.3 percent Portugal is paying on the bailout funds, but did not elaborate.

He also ruled out using the 12 billion line for other purposes in case the banks do not request it, saying that the money has to remain available for the duration of the bailout programme until 2013 as a precautionary guarantee. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Stephen Nisbet)