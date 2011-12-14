* 12 billion euros of bailout money earmarked for banks
* Banking association has criticised short timeframe
LISBON Dec 14 Portugal is ready to give
its banks an extra two years to repay the state without giving
up shareholder rights if they resort to stand-by loans under an
EU/IMF bailout, the finance minister said on Wednesday to dispel
talk of possible nationalisations.
The country's 78-billion-euro bailout includes a 12 billion
euro credit line for banks, in case they need it. The state, in
exchange, would take stakes in the banks' capital with limited
rights. Banks have a total of five years to repay the loans.
Under the initial plan, the state would remain a silent
partner for the first three years, and if the loans are not paid
back by then, it would assume increasingly fuller shareholder
rights, which could ultimately lead to it gaining control.
"The government is open to extending the initial phase to
five years, as proposed by the Bank of Portugal and the
Portuguese Banking Association," Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar
told a parliament commission.
He did not specify whether the total time for repayment
would also be increased from five years.
The country's banking association has previously expressed
concern that the three-year timeframe was too short to regain
access to market funding, and the rules could lead to effective
nationalisations in the sector.
The Bank of Portugal has recommended extending the timeframe
to five years. The government has previously said it was not its
intention to nationalise any banks.
Portuguese banks have been reluctant to resort to the line,
but have not ruled it out if market means of raising capital
fail. They have been shut out of the interbank funding market
since mid-2010 due to the country's sovereign debt crisis,
having to rely on the European Central Bank for liquidity.
Portuguese banks need around 7 billion euros in new capital
to meet the European Banking Authority's (EBA) 9 percent core
Tier 1 capital ratio target by June 2012, an EBA study showed
last week.
Gaspar said the interest rate on the possible loans to banks
would be higher than the average rate of around 4.3 percent
Portugal is paying on the bailout funds, but did not elaborate.
He also ruled out using the 12 billion line for other
purposes in case the banks do not request it, saying that the
money has to remain available for the duration of the bailout
programme until 2013 as a precautionary guarantee.
