LISBON, March 17 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco, the "good bank" created out of the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), could generate big losses for the country's banks if a limit is not set on the sale price, the CEO of Banco BPI said on Tuesday.

Portuguese authorities are planning to sell Novo Banco in the first half of this year, after BES had to be rescued in a 4.9 billion euro ($5.2 billion) operation last year as it crumbled under the debts of its founding family.

Although most of the rescue package was made up of public funds, the capital came via a so-called bank resolution fund, the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the sale would be incurred by banks.

Fernando Ulrich, chief executive of Banco BPI, Portugal's second-largest listed bank, said he disagreed with the rescue operation because it could lead to losses among the country's other banks and urged authorities to define a limit for potential losses on the sale.

"It was a measure that was taken unilaterally, because it was the government that prevented other possible alternatives," Ulrich told a parliamentary committee into the collapse of BES. "It was presented to the banks as a fait accompli."

Ulrich questioned what Portugal's other banks should do if a loss on the Novo Banco sale implies a cost for state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Millennium bcp or Banco BPI.

"If the loss is 1 billion euros, do the authorities think it's alright for Caixa and Millennium to post losses of 250 million euros and BPI 100 million euros? And what if the loss is 2 billion euros? ... Should the Portuguese banks then all go to the markets to raise capital at the same time?" said Ulrich.

The Bank of Portugal, responsible for the rescue and BES's split into a bad bank and Novo Banco, has proposed any potential losses could be turned into state credits to be paid off over time.

"I am worried about not knowing the rules, how it would be accounted for, what impact it would have on our capital ratios and how much time there would be to pay back the credits," Ulrich said.

Banco BPI has itself expressed interest in buying Novo Banco. There are 15 pre-qualified potential bidders who have until March 20 to come up with non-binding offers.

Novo Banco last week said it expects to sharply reduce its loss this year and return to profit in 2016. ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by David Holmes)