LISBON, June 6 Portuguese banks are still
vulnerable to various risks and must avoid easing strict
criteria for lending or offering complex financial instruments
in the hope of repairing profitability dented by low interest
rates, the central bank warned.
The country's banking sector is still recovering after the
state had to rescue two lenders in 2014 and 2015, their problems
exacerbated by massive bad loans, while many clients lost their
life's savings by buying into toxic assets sold to them as safe.
In a financial stability report released on Tuesday, the
Bank of Portugal said that despite stronger solvency and
loan-to-deposit ratios, the high stock of non-performing loans
and assets tends to weigh on investor perception of Portuguese
lenders, restricting their access to market financing.
"Although the prospects for the Portuguese economy have
improved ... the high public and private sector indebtedness and
the low potential growth continue to pose risks to financial
stability," it said, adding that record-low interest rates in
the euro zone put additional pressure on Portuguese banks.
It warned that in such a setting, banks could be tempted to
launch complex financial instruments that allow to recover some
of the lost profitability by transferring risks to clients,
which could create reputation hazards and undermine confidence
in the banking sector.
"This context could also create incentives for excessive
risk-taking via search-for-yield behaviours, particularly by
being less restrictive in conceding loans... It is fundamental
that financial institutions correctly evaluate risks linked to
new loan flows," the central bank said.
It said it was important for banks to heed its warning as
new consumer and housing loans were on the rise even as the
total stock of loans to the non-financial private sector still
ebbed last year, continuing the trend that started during the
country's financial crisis in 2010.
