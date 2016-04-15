LISBON, April 15 Portugal's prime minister said
on Friday a solution had to be found for the banking system's
non-performing loans and his government intends to talk to
regulators about how to do it.
"It would be useful to have a vehicle to effectively resolve
this situation" of non-performing loans, Prime Minister Antonio
Costa told parliament.
He added that "I do not defend any injection of public money
into banks...the problem cannot be resolved with the use of
taxpayer's money."
Analysts have said Portuguese banks have been unable to
fully take advantage of record low European interest rates
because of large portfolios of bad loans left over from the
country's debt crisis.
