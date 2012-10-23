LISBON Oct 23 The Bank of Portugal wants the
country's banks to set up a fund where their shaky real estate
loans would be securitised and sold in order to provide more
financing to the recession-hit economy, the financial authority
said on Tuesday.
It said it had met representatives of the Portuguese Banking
Association to present its initiative which had already been
coordinated with the country's European and IMF lenders.
Such a fund would increase the banking sector's "capacity to
finance the economy, boost the prospects of longer-term
profitability in the sector and reduce the levels of borrowing
by the banking sector with the European Central Bank".
Portuguese banks have long been frozen out of the interbank
funding market due to the country's debt crisis and relied
heavily on ECB liquidity.
Overall lending to the economy shrank by nearly 7 percent in
August from a year earlier, to 311.3 billion euros, according to
Bank of Portugal data.
The property market in Portugal has not been as hard-hit by
the crisis as in Spain or Ireland, but the volume of overdue
loans held by Portuguese firms has been rising, hitting record
highs in June, as credit conditions tightened.
Bank of Portugal data show construction and real estate
companies accounting for nearly 17 percent of all non-performing
loans to businesses in the first half of the year. The share of
bad loans to businesses in general increased to 8.8 percent of
all loans in June from 5.6 percent a year ago.
Housing loans to private individuals still have a fairly
modest 2.2 percent share of overdue loans.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Ron Askew)