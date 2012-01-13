* Vicious circle of funding problems, risks for banks
* Portuguese stock market volatility a concern
LISBON Jan 13 Portuguese banks, whose
stocks have been hammered by the country's debt crisis and their
own troubles with obtaining financing, are becoming increasingly
vulnerable to hostile takeovers, securities market watchdog CMVM
warned.
In its risk assessment report published on its web site late
Thursday, the regulator said the market value of banks' shares
had dropped at rates higher than the market's average volatility
levels "signalling increasing market risk, on top of mounting
credit and counterparty risk".
The banks' overdependence on European Central Bank's
emergency liquidity lines and an economic recession in Portugal
that entails a deterioration of asset quality have also impacted
share valuations, it said.
"All these issues have a bearing on Portuguese banks'
ability to weather the financial and economic crisis, making
them also more vulnerable to hostile takeovers," CMVM said,
without elaborating on where takeover attempts may come from.
It said the Portuguese banking sector was facing "a delicate
period", with funding and economic problems exacerbating credit,
market risk and contagion risks in a "in a vicious circle", at
a time when banks also have to boost their capital buffers in
line with demand by European authorities.
Portugal, which is implementing tough austerity measures
under a 78 billion euros EU/IMF bailout, is facing its worst
recession since the chaotic return to democracy in 1974
The top listed banks are Millennium bcp, Banco
Espirito Santo and Banco BPI. BCP, the
largest listed bank by assets, lost 75 percent of its share
value last year.
Portuguese banks have been squeezed out of the interbank
funding market since mid-2010, long before the euro zone crisis
spread to affect many other European lenders in a similar way,
and have relied on ECB funding since.
The CMVM added that although the banks' weighting in the
Portuguese stock market has been decreasing, banks still account
for near 12 percent of the PSI20 market capitalization,
and their market performance impacts the performance of the
Portuguese securities market overall.
"PSI20 historic volatility is currently at a 34 percent peak
level. From a market risk perspective these figures require
close monitoring and concern," it said.
The CMVM also expressed concern over data suggesting growing
use of algorithmic trading, with a large portion of orders
failing to translate into actual trades - a situation it said
needed to be closely monitored.
