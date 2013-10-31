PORTO Oct 31 Banks in bailed-out Portugal are
ready for a new round of stress tests being prepared by European
authorities for 2014 and by passing them will reinforce investor
confidence, the chairman of Banco BPI said on
Thursday.
"Portuguese banks are readier than anyone because in the
last two years, due to the bailout agreement with the Troika and
the way the Bank of Portugal handled the implementation of the
deal, banks have already been through an extremely complete
analysis of the quality of their loan portfolios," Artur Santos
Silva told reporters.
"I am convinced that this exercise will reinforce confidence
in Portugal's banks," he added. BPI is the country's
third-largest listed bank.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)