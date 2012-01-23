* Talks with Chinese, Brazilian investors underway-sources

* BCP's capital shortfall seen at up to 3 bln euros

* Allure of emerging mkt ties may limit need for asset sales

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Jan 23 Portugal's Millennium bcp bank has turned to China and Brazil to find fresh capital, seeking to leverage the country's former colonial ties to meet a shortfall of up to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) under new European capital rules.

While the lender is hampered at home by Portugal's debt crisis and deep austerity imposed by a 78-billion-euro bailout, BCP's main attraction to potential shareholders is access to fast-growing markets in Angola, Mozambique and Poland.

"Contacts with possible shareholders in China and Brazil to enter to reinforce BCP's capital are taking place and are well advanced, but given the complexity, we can't talk about deadlines," a source close to the process told Reuters.

Portuguese companies, including its banks, have long-standing links with the country's former colonies, especially Angola and Brazil, which they have sought to expand in recent years as the local economy was hammered by its debt crisis.

That has brought shareholders from those countries -- Angolan state-oil company Sonangol is already the single largest BCP shareholder with an 11.6 percent stake -- to many Portuguese firms, opening up an important avenue of capital that is not necessarily available to other European countries.

Analysts say BCP's capital shortfall to meet a capital ratio target of 9 percent in June, as demanded by the European Banking Authority (EBA), could reach 3 billion euros. That would be way above the 1.73 billion euros estimated by the EBA, as a transfer of the bank's pension fund to state coffers and impairments from bad loans, put at 380 million euros, increased the shortfall.

"There could well be room for shareholder rearrangement at BCP, involving an entry of new shareholders, namely from China and Brazil, that could be done via a cash call," said Andre Rodrigues, a banking analyst at Caixa Banco de Investimento.

"Also, Sonangol could possibly reinforce its stake. All this would diminish the recourse to the public recapitalisation line," he added. Rodrigues expected no major asset sales by BCP.

Portugal's bailout provided by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund includes a 12 billion euro line for bank capital needs. BCP officials have not ruled out resorting to the line in 2012.

But the costs of resorting to the line, most likely via so-called CoCo, or contingent capital instruments, and other terms are not yet completely clear, and banks are likely to use other means of strengthening their capital where possible.

BCP shares have recovered from all-time lows of around 0.10 euros hit in December and are now trading near the highest level in more than two months, at around 14 cents of a euro.

CHINESE ENTRY IN PORTUGAL ALREADY UNDER WAY

The potential entry of Chinese shareholders has been anticipated since last month's acquisition of a major stake in Portugal's EDP utility by China Three Gorges.

The state-controlled giant not only paid a hefty 2.7 billion euros for the state's stake in EDP, but also pledged to bring financing for banks and other companies in Portugal worth up to 8 billion euros.

China State Grid is now also bidding to buy a key stake in power grid operator REN.

Even before the acquisition, Three Gorges officials specifically referred to talks between Chinese banks and Millennium bcp.

BCP's decision in December to call off the sale of its Polish unit -- Millennium Bank -- could have been a signal that it was confident enough to attract new capital through a 'cash call' even if it would be highly dilutive for existing shareholders.

"The best thing for BCP is to keep Poland, which is a big contributor to earnings, and organize shareholders from Brazil and China that can resolve its capital problems," said a financial source with knowledge of BCP's contacts.

"There have been conversations for several months with the blessing of existing long-term shareholders," the source added.

A 7.5-billion-euro rights issue by Italy's UniCredit SpA has proven such deals are tricky in the present market environment. The issue looks set to be almost entirely taken up, although the company's share price has fallen by around 70 percent in the past year, with the two-for-one share sale expected to dilute 2012 earnings per share by around 65 percent.

Jose Santos Teixeira, fund manager at Optimize brokers, said new shareholders from the booming emerging economies could be a "life-buoy" for BCP and possibly other banks, as they are capable of solving the problem of banks' limited own capital and low credit ratings if they take sizeable stakes.

An entry by Chinese banks would make sense, not least because it would boost partnerships with Africa's key oil producer Angola. Chinese investors could enter into BCP in tandem with Brazil -- another key commodities producer.

Sonangol may also be interested in boosting its stake -- some local media have said Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos told Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in November Sonangol was ready to increase its stake. Sonangol and BCP already have a banking partnership in Angola.

More recently, Brazil's state-controlled Banco do Brasil , has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a stake in BCP.

The risk of taking capital from investors in Brazil and China, however, is it could give more clout to foreign entities whose longer-term ambitions may not be aligned to existing shareholders.

Diario Economico business newspaper said last week BCP's officials were to visit China and Brazil towards the end of the month to convince the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Banco do Brasil to take a 15 percent stake each. BCP has declined to comment on the search for new shareholders.