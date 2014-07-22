LISBON, July 22 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank, Millennium bcp, raised 2.25 billion euros in
capital from existing shareholders, despite concerns about its
rival BES that weighed on the country's banking sector
shares in recent weeks.
Millennium, which plans to use most of the proceeds to repay
pricey state loans, said in a statement on Tuesday evening that
it sold 98.8 percent of all the shares in the subscription
period, and the rest through subsequent demand.
"The total demand registered in this capital increase
accounted for approximately 125.6 percent of the amount of the
rights offering," the bank said, noting that subsequent demand
far outstripped the rights not taken up by shareholders.
Shares in Millennium - which is the second-largest bank by
assets in Portugal after Banco Espirito Santo (BES) and the
largest by market value - have dropped 12 percent since the
rights to subscribe to the discounted shares started to trade on
July 4 as concerns over BES hit other Portuguese banks.
