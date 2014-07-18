LISBON, July 18 Banco Espirito Santo 's Angolan unit BES Angola had a problem with the quality of its credit portfolio, including bad loans, but this did not pose a threat to the overall stability of Angola's financial system, the central bank governor said.

In a statement to parliament made available on Friday, Governor Jose de Lima Massano said the situation would require a capital increase for BES Angola. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)