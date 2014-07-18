UPDATE 2-KKR-backed consortium makes $4.7 bln cash offer for Australia's Tatts
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
LISBON, July 18 Banco Espirito Santo 's Angolan unit BES Angola had a problem with the quality of its credit portfolio, including bad loans, but this did not pose a threat to the overall stability of Angola's financial system, the central bank governor said.
In a statement to parliament made available on Friday, Governor Jose de Lima Massano said the situation would require a capital increase for BES Angola. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
* Qtrly net property income S$ 69.9 million versus S$52 million