LISBON Oct 20 Portugal's Novo Banco - the
successor to rescued lender Banco Espirito Santo - will
keep a 9.9 percent stake in BES Angola after converting part of
an interbank loan in capital, Angola's central bank said on
Monday.
The National Bank of Angola, which in August put BESA into
administration, said in a statement BES Angola would take a
range of capital reinforcement measures to honour its
commitments.
The central bank said it would convert some 41.6 billion
kwanzas (422 million US dollar) of BES loans to BESA into a
dollar loan repayable in 18 months and the same amount into a
loan repayable over 10 years.
It said shareholders and investors approved by the Angolan
authorities would also have to carry out a capital increase
worth around $650 million. BES had a 56 percent stake in BESA
before its collapse in early August.
(1 US dollar = 98.6950 Angolan new kwanza)
