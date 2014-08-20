LONDON Aug 20 Junior bondholders of Portugal's
Banco Espirito Santo have selected law firm Shearman &
Sterling to represent them in a challenge to the way the bank
was split, a source familiar with the situation said.
Shearman & Sterling will sign a letter of engagement
imminently and will make contact with the Bank of Portugal and
other relevant parties to outline bondholders' concerns over the
next day or two, the source said.
The Bank of Portugal announced on Aug. 3 that most of BES's
business was to be moved into a new bank called 'Novo Banco',
while its troubled loans to companies linked to its founding
Espirito Santo family would remain at BES.
Under the plan, the junior bondholders' claims stay with
BES.
