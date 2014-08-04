LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - Bond investors are set to be given a
stark reminder of why the old model of credit default swaps is
no longer fit for purpose, less than two months before new
improved CDS documentation is rolled out.
A flaw in the old contract means the CDS are unlikely to pay
out even though junior bondholders in Banco Espirito Santo were
effectively wiped out over the weekend after 4.9bn of public
money was injected in the bank and the lender split into a good
and bad bank.
The bank's senior debt, which remains intact, will be
transferred to the good bank, Novo Banco.
Credit experts say ISDA is likely to rule that a so-called
succession event has occurred, meaning that all outstanding CDS
contracts on BES debt will be transferred with that debt to the
new entity, which would remove the possibility of a credit event
being declared - meaning those who held CDS as protection for
their sub debt holdings will lose out.
The nationalisation looks set to bring CDS into the
headlines once again for the wrong reasons and calls into
question the decision to postpone the introduction of new credit
definitions - which experts say would have captured the credit
event and compensated bondholders for their losses - from last
March to September 22.
"There are a lot of people lamenting the fact that the new
CDS contracts weren't available before this happened," said the
head of European credit trading at a US house.
"If all of BES's senior debt is transferred cleanly to this
new entity, then this would have been an example where the new
credit definitions would reflect the capital structure of the
company: that if there is a write-down of sub debt then there
would be a credit event on sub debt."
BES represents the second high-profile bailing in of
European sub debt, following the nationalisation of SNS Reaal
last year. SNS protection holders did not receive any payout as
the junior bonds were wiped out before a CDS auction could be
held.
While different in nature to the Dutch lender's debt
restructuring, BES has also highlighted that old-style CDS
contracts are seemingly worthless in the face of a bail-in of
bank debt.
QUESTION
In this case, the decision of the Portuguese government to
wipe out junior bondholders while leaving senior debt untouched
and transferring it to a new good bank has provoked a succession
event question to the ISDA Determinations Committee (DC).
The decision to let senior debt holders off scot free
surprised the market, which appeared to have priced in some kind
of debt haircut. BES' senior curve re-priced by around 300bp to
swaps following the news, while five-year CDS tightened by 380bp
to 300bp.
If, as expected, the DC rules a succession event has
occurred when it convenes at 12pm BST tomorrow, then all the
US$900m of net notional of CDS referencing BES will be
transferred to the new entity most likely removing the
possibility of a CDS trigger for sub debt holders.
Meanwhile, in a cruel twist of fate, ISDA's credit
determinations committee decided on Monday that CDS on Espirito
Santo Financial Group - BES's largest shareholder - had
triggered a bankruptcy credit event.
This comes after the troubled EFSG filed for creditor
protection through a Luxembourg court last month under the
"Gestion Controlee", or controlled management provision.
This CDS trigger is unlikely to provide solace to many CDS
users, though. ESFG does not make it into the top 1,000 CDS
names, according to the DTCC, which currently has US$41m net
notional outstanding as the minimum threshold to make the cut.
The tiny size of the outstanding market is probably why ISDA
has decided against holding an auction for ESFG. With over 20
times that amount outstanding, BES was undoubtedly the main CDS
contract for investors hedging BES risk.
NEW CONTRACT
ISDA originally targeted March for the launch of the new
credit definitions, which sought to fix a host of issues with
the old contract. However, this was delayed due to fears that
the market was not adequately prepared for the roll-out of the
new contracts.
Participants grumbled at the time about the postponement.
Even though the most substantive changes would only apply to new
trades, investors pointed out they could have closed old
positions and bought protection on banks such as BES under the
more robust 2014 credit definitions.
"We're still going to have these kinds of problems with the
legacy contracts going forward - they'll be around for some
time. Ultimately, credit is very complicated and it's hard to
replicate all the potential outcomes in a CDS contract. I've
never seen such a complicated intercompany structure as BES,"
said the head of credit trading.
While BES has announced that both sub debt and equity will
be affected in its restructuring, the size of the write-down
junior bondholders face is still uncertain. This led to choppy
price action Monday, with bonds trading between high teens and
around 30 cents on the euro.
