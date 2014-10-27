LISBON Oct 27 Portugal's Banco BPI
sees the potential for "a large increase in efficiency" from the
possible acquisition of Novo Banco, which was carved out of
Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue in August, BPI chief
executive said on Monday.
Fernando Ulrich reiterated in a news briefing that his bank
- Portugal's second-largest listed lender - is considering the
opportunity of buying Novo Banco and is eagerly awaiting the
release of its starting balance sheet and auditing results.
BPI easily passed Sunday's Europe-wide banking stress tests,
but Ulrich said the bank's significant capital cushion does not
directly influence its capacity to acquire Novo Banco. The
government wants to sell Novo Banco in the coming months.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)