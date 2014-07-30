BRIEF-Metro Investment Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 154 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
LISBON, July 30 Banco Espirito Santo will immediately begin a process to increase its capital after posting a massive loss on its exposure to troubled companies of its founding family, BES chief executive said, adding that various investors have already shown interest in taking stakes in the bank.
Vitor Bento also said in a statement he had launched a restructuring plan that would involve "a thorough evaluation of the bank's assets that could be divested, including, but not limited to, those associated with non-strategic international presence of the bank".
He did not specify how large a capital increase BES would need. He added that a process to increase the bank's capital will start immediately so that it could rebuild its capital ratios to the minimum required by regulators, and create a capital buffer. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 24 -12.1 9.4 -10.1 ^January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19