LISBON, Sept 15 The outgoing chief executive of Portugal's' Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a recent state rescue - told clients on Monday that they can rely on the bank and that they will benefit from management changes after his resignation.

Vitor Bento said in a letter to clients the management change occurs at an opportune moment and "has nothing dramatic to it". He backed the newly-named CEO Eduardo Stock da Cunha as a renowned professional with lots of experience in the banking sector.

"Nothing essential changes and the bank will continue its efforts to serve you with the quality you know, being worthy of your trust," he wrote. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Louise Heavens)