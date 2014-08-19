(Corrects story keywords to PORTUGAL-BES/CREDITSUISSE; also
ZURICH Aug 19 Credit Suisse on
Tuesday confirmed it arranged securities on behalf of Banco
Espirito Santo SA, but said that it had not sold or
advised any clients or affiliates of the crisis-hit Portuguese
bank to buy them.
"Credit Suisse has no visibility as to any onward
distribution by the Banco Espirito Santo branches or
subsidiaries," the Swiss bank said in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the
Zurich-based bank helped assemble billions of dollars in
securities that were issued by offshore investment vehicles of
BES and then sold to the Portuguese bank's retail customers.
