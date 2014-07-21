RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 The crisis afflicting
Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo SA is unlikely to have
an impact on the European banking system as a whole, Jose Manuel
Durão Barroso, president of the European Commission, said on
Monday.
"There's not a single concern in that sense," Barroso told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rio de Janeiro,
when asked about the woes at Portugal's biggest listed bank.
BES, as the bank is commonly known, is under scrutiny
following disclosures of financial irregularities at investment
holding company Espírito Santo International, which indirectly
owns 49 percent of another firm that has a stake in BES.
Espírito Santo International filed for creditor protection in
Luxembourg on Friday.
