LISBON, July 22 Banco Espirito Santo (BES), Portugal's largest listed bank, said on Tuesday that U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has acquired a 2.27 percent interest in the bank.

BES said Goldman Sachs had carried out two purchases on July 15, of shares and financial instruments, equivalent to a 2.27 percent interest in the bank.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Laura Noonan)