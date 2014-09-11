(Adds detail, background, shares, CEO comment)
LISBON, Sept 11 Portuguese healthcare company
Jose de Mello Saude has started a takeover battle for the
indebted Espirito Santo family's hospitals business, offering
4.4 euros per share in an attempt to trump last month's bid by
Mexico's Grupo Angeles.
Jose de Mello Saude said on Thursday that its bid for main
rival Espirito Santo Saude (ES Saude) is 2.3 percent
higher than the Mexican offer of 4.3 euros per share, which
valued ES Saude at about 411 million euros ($531 million).
The competing bids are welcome news for the Espirito Santo
family, whose main holding companies need to sell assets after
filing for creditor protection in July under a mountain of debt.
The family's problems resulted in last month's state rescue
of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), Portugal's largest listed
lender. BES was split into a good bank, Novo Banco, and a bad
bank to which all toxic assets related to the Espirito Santo
Group were transferred.
ES Saude is still controlled by Espirito Santo Control, a
top-level family holding that indrectly owned a majority stake
in BES, but said that all its deposits at BES have been
transferred to Novo Banco and it does not hold any debt related
to the Espirito Santo group.
Jose de Mello Saude, which operates five hospitals among its
14 private health centres in Portugal and two hospitals under
public-private partnership deals, said it wants to buy at least
50.01 percent of ES Saude and that its offer is backed by the
Portuguese subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander,
Santander Totta.
CEO Salvador de Mello told reporters he is convinced that a
takeover by his company "would not create a competition problem"
because the two companies together will represent no more than 8
percent of Portugal's total healthcare market.
SHARES BOOST
Shares in ES Saude, which operates 18 health centres in
Portugal, including hospitals, clinics and care homes for the
elderly, have risen almost 38 percent since 49 percent of the
business was listed on the Lisbon bourse in February.
After taking a hit from the Espirito Santo family problems
in July, the shares have been reignited by the Grupo Angeles
offer. They edged up 0.3 percent on Thursday to 4.4 euros before
being suspended pending the rival bid announcement.
On resumption of trading after Jose de Mello Saude's
announcement, the ES Saude shares rose 4.6 percent to 4.59 euros
by 1040 GMT.
The board of ES Saude had previously described the Mexican
offer as "acceptable", but added that it "may not reflect all
the control premium potential".
One of the board members representing one of Espirito Santo
family holding companies - Rioforte - noted, however, that since
the holding is under creditor protection, the Luxembourg court
in charge of the process must also deliver its opinion on the
bid. Judges are expected to present a report next month.
