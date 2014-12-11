LISBON Dec 11 The Espirito Santo Group (GES),
whose collapse led to a state rescue of Portugal's
second-largest bank in August, was a financially fragile "house
of cards" for years and its chief knew of irregularities there,
a former GES shareholder said.
Pedro Queiroz Pereira, chairman of conglomerate Semapa, told
a parliament committee he had ordered a team of experts to
scrutinise GES accounts after its chief and the Espirito Santo
family patriarch Ricardo Salgado tried to sell debt of GES
holding companies to Semapa and even win control of Semapa.
Semapa held a stake in ES Control -- a top-level
holding company of GES -- up until a year ago.
"But we concluded that the group's financial situation was
calamitous," he told the committee in a hearing that lasted
until late on Wednesday.
The committee is looking into the circumstances that led to
the 4.9 billion euro ($6.1 billion) rescue of Banco Espirito
Santo, which was founded by the Espirito Santo family.
Salgado on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing and said everything
he did was only meant to help bank clients.
GES's operations are now under investigation by authorities
in Portugal and elsewhere.
"GES had a reason not to join, consolidate its (holding)
companies -- and that hid a lot of things, for many years,"
Queiroz Pereira said, adding that after first discovering the
real state of affairs in early 2013 he alerted various top
figures at BES.
"I understood things were not running well at GES many years
ago, at the start of the century," he said, adding difficulties
became untenable after the 2008 world financial crisis.
Irregularities included problems with asset evaluation,
hiding capital losses and potential insolvency, he said.
GES's debt placements, similar to what Salgado intended for
Semapa, left another major company, Portugal Telecom
with 900 million euros in defaulted paper in July, souring the
terms of its merger with Brazil's Oi.
Asked by the committee whether Salgado's allegations could
be true that the accountant at one of the holding companies was
the key culprit of irregularities and the collapse of the
business empire, Queiroz Pereira said: "Nothing was ever done
without Salgado knowing."
"Ricardo Salgado was GES and GES was Ricardo Salgado."
Salgado said he never ordered hiding any liabilities within
the group and blamed the accountant, Francisco Machado da Cruz.
The committee said it had been contacted by the accountant who
agreed to testify.
($1 = 0.8051 euros)
