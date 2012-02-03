LISBON Feb 3 Banco Espirito Santo
reported on Friday a 2011 net loss of 109 million euros
($143.03 million)as the bank was hit by Portugal's debt crisis
and the transfer of its pension assets to the state.
The loss compared with a profit of 557 million euros a year
earlier.
BES, Portugal's largest private bank in terms of market
capitalisation, said it recorded a loss of 76 million euros from
the transfer of pension assets to the state. The government
transferred banks' assets in order to meet its budget goals
under the country's 78-billion-euro bailout agreement.
Net interest income rose to 1.182 billion euros from 1.164
billion euros, BES said.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)