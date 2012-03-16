(Adds more detail)
LISBON, March 16 There is no general
credit crunch in Portugal due to the country's debt crisis but
companies that focus on the domestic market face difficulties in
access to credit, the chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo
(BES) said on Friday.
"There is no credit crunch, in general, in Portugal," Chief
Executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told journalists.
"There may be a credit crunch for companies in some sectors that
rely on the domestic market."
Espirito Santo Salgado said BES would easily reach a
core-Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by June, as required
under Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union
and International Monetary Fund.
But he said for BES to meet the capital ratio goal for the
end of 2012 of 10 percent required by the Portuguese central
bank BES would "have to reinforce its capital."
At the end of 2011, BES' core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at
9.2 percent. The bank has said it does not intend to seek
funding from a 12-billion-euro credit line provided to Portugal
under the bailout.
Separately, Salgado said the Espirito Santo Financial Group
- a holding company for the Salgado family - will carry
out a capital raising of up to 500 million euros.
Espirito Santo Financial Group will enter the Lisbon PSI20
stock index on Monday.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves.; Writing by Axel Bugge. Editing
by Jane Merriman)