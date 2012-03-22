LISBON, March 22 Portugal does not need to seek further emergency funding beyond its 78-billion-euro bailout nor to restructure its debt, the head of the country's second-largest listed bank said on Thursday.

"There is no need to restructure Portugal's debt if we continue to work along the lines that we have been working," the chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, told journalists. "Nor is a second bailout needed."

Many economists have said Portugal will need more funding before it can finance itself fully in the debt market. Under the current bailout, Portugal is scheduled to return to the bond market in September 2013.

