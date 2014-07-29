LISBON, July 29 Shares in Portugal's troubled
Banco Espirito Santo slumped almost 10 percent on
Tuesday after a newspaper reported it was likely to post a huge
first-half loss that could wipe out its capital buffer and force
a new capital increase.
"The market is jittery awaiting BES results tomorrow and the
report about a 3 billion euro potential loss obviously weighed
on the shares. The central bank tried to soothe concerns but the
market right now only needs information coming from BES," said
Albino Oliveira of Fincor brokers in Lisbon.
The Bank of Portugal said late on Monday it believed that
BES, the country's largest listed bank by assets, would be able
to secure a private capital raising to compensate for any loss
beyond its capital buffer of 2.1 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
As a last resort, it said, Portugal still had over 6 billion
euros available for banking sector recapitalisation from its
international bailout that ended in May.
Expresso newspaper said on Monday BES was likely to report a
loss of around 3 billion euros on Wednesday after having to
assume additional debt linked to the troubled Espirito Santo
group of its founding family.
BES declined to comment on the report.
Three of the Espirito Santo family holding companies,
including ESFG, which holds a 20 percent stake in BES, have
requested creditor protection this month.
BES already raised 1 billion euros in a capital increase
completed on June 11.
BES shares were off 8.1 percent at 0.399 euros at 0830 GMT,
not far from an all-time low of 0.36 euros hit earlier in July.
"The challenges facing BES to remain privately owned
continue to mount as the prospect of state aid and sub debt
burden sharing draws nearer in our view, following the apparent
emergence of additional intra-group exposures," said Ciara
Callaghan of Merrion Stockbrokers.
Problems have been escalating for the family that founded
the bank more than a century ago. Earlier this year, accounting
irregularities were identified in one of its holdings.
($1 = 0.7444 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)