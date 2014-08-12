(Adds detail, background on subordinated debt, lawyer comment)
By Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip
LISBON Aug 12 The healthy bank carved out of
Portugal's heavily indebted Banco Espirito Santo will
assume BES's 3 billion euros credit line to a troubled Angolan
subsidiary but take provisions for losing the entire amount, the
Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday.
Novo Banco was created to take on the healthier assets of
one of Portugal's largest banks, leaving behind the original
bank's shareholders, junior creditors and loans linked to
companies of the Espirito Santo founding family which are under
investigation for financial irregularities.
In a statement to Reuters, Bank of Portugal said Novo Banco
would take on the interbank loans granted to BES's troubled
Angolan subsidiary but that the credit line had been "fully
provisioned".
"The total provisioning for these credits is only a measure
of caution and does not reflect, in any way, a lack of
expectations of recovering the loans," the Bank of Portugal
added in the statement.
Taking on the loans, while providing for 100 percent losses
on them, means that any money recouped from BES Angola will
count as profit for Novo Banco.
BES' junior creditors - who are owed about 1.5 billion euros
- were hoping that the Angolan loans would not be moved to Novo
Banco, since if they stayed with the bad bank then creditors
would have a greater chance of being repaid if some funds are
eventually recovered from Angola.
The Angolan subsidiary is burdened with bad debt after
expanding its loan book rapidly then bumping into economic
conditions that hurt its customers. Angola's government
initially guaranteed 70 percent of its debt but revoked that
promise last week. Now the National Bank of Angola has appointed
provisional administrators to oversee "extraordinary overhaul
measures" at the unit, which is 56 percent owned by BES.
Some BES creditors say they would have fared better if the
bank had been liquidated, and the New York Times reported on
Aug. 8 that several of them are considering legal action against
the structure of the rescue.
Nuno Líbano Monteiro, partner at Portuguese legal firm PLMJ,
told Reuters that Portuguese law on rescuing banks requires that
"no creditors of the credit institution may suffer a loss
greater than the one they would have suffered if the institution
had gone into liquidation".
The Bank of Portugal said the rescue of BES had followed
that principle. The detail of the rescue means that if the new
bank is ultimately sold for more than the cost of its bailout,
the extra will go back to the bad bank. Market sources say they
do not expect a sale until 2015, at the earliest.
(Reporting By Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Sophie
Walker)