LISBON, Sept 16 Portugal's Novo Banco, the
successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue,
will likely attract bids from foreign banks, a partner at U.S.
investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday.
The Portuguese government is seeking to sell Novo Banco
swiftly to recover 4.9 billion euros ($6.34 billion), mostly
public funds, poured into the lender last month.
"It's a great opportunity for any bank that wants to have a
foothold in Portugal," Antonio Esteves, who is Portuguese, told
a conference in Lisbon, adding that the bank's dossier had to be
studied thoroughly first.
"I don't know its dossier at this moment, (but) I think
there might be, and will be, potential foreign bidders," said
Esteves.
BES, once Portugal's largest listed lender, had to
be rescued last month after the collapse of the business empire
of its founding Espirito Santo family, whose main holding firms
are under creditor protection.
The Bank of Portugal last month named BNP Paribas
as adviser in the Novo Banco sale process.
Local media have mentioned Spain's Santander and
BBVA as among the potential bidders, as well as
Portugal's Banco BPI.
The banks have declined to comment on the reports.
Despite his optimism about foreign bidders, Esteves warned
that Portuguese banks were still unprofitable, so any bid would
be a bet on the future.
Esteves said the BES case had hit the investor risk
perception of Portugal after its successful exit from an
international bailout in May, and it was "difficult to sell
Portugal abroad".
"But it's not mission impossible ... We have to continue
being persistent so as to have more direct foreign investment in
Portugal," he said.
