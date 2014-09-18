LISBON, Sept 18 The new chief executive of
Portugal's Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo
after a state rescue - said on Thursday his management team will
work on adding new clients, growing deposits and loans rather
than just preparing the bank's sale.
"Our mandate is clear, to recover and create value for our
institution, so that it regains its leadership in the market,"
Eduardo Stock da Cunha wrote in a letter to employees, a copy of
which was seen by Reuters.
"We have to get new clients, grow the volume of deposits and
'good risk' loans. That is our mandate and not the permanent
discussion about the model and date of sale" of the bank. The
government has said it wants the bank sold swiftly, but on good
terms to recover rescue loans.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)