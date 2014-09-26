LISBON, Sept 26 Portugal's Novo Banco, the
successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue
last month, will propose to retail clients holding senior debt
issued by BES a conversion of their bonds into deposits to
guarantee their investment in full, sources said on Friday.
The financial sector sources said the bank had agreed the
move with the Bank of Portugal and with the CMVM securities
market regulator. One source close to CMVM said the regulator
considered the solution as respecting the rights of the clients.
The proposal entails retail clients first authorising Novo
Banco to sell their debt at market prices and then converting
the difference with their initial investment into 2.7 percent
three-year or 4.25 percent 10-year deposits. Withdrawals will be
possible after the first 12 months.
At the heart of the matter are over 400 million euros(510
million US dollars) in senior bonds maturing mostly after 2020
that BES sold to its retail clients under short-term repurchase
agreements.
One source said the next step would be to prepare an
appropriate solution for retail clients holding shorter-term
commercial paper issued by the Espirito Santo Group and sold by
BES to its customers.
Novo Banco inherited the senior debt from Banco Espirito
Santo, which was split up into the "good bank" Novo Banco and a
bad bank holding the toxic exposure to the collapsed business
empire of its founding Espirito Santo family in the 4.9 billion
euro rescue organised by the Bank of Portugal in early August.
Subordinated debt holders were left behind in the bad bank.
(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge)