By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Sept 26 The successor to Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES) will propose that retail clients with senior debt products from the bailed-out lender convert their investment into deposits, sources said on Friday.

Novo Banco inherited the senior debt - bonds - from BES, Portugal's largest listed bank, which had to be rescued last month after the collapse of the business empire of its founding Espirito Santo family.

It has agreed the conversion plan - aimed at ensuring the clients recover their investments in full - with the Bank of Portugal and the CMVM securities market regulator, the financial sector sources said.

The measure, the first practical step by Novo Banco's new management to settle BES' commitments, should be proposed to clients early next week, one of the sources told Reuters.

Another of the sources, who is close to CMVM, said the regulator viewed the solution as respecting the rights of the clients.

At the heart of the matter are over 400 million euros ($507 million) in bonds maturing mostly after 2020 that BES sold to its retail clients incorporated into various financial products with short-term repurchase agreements.

The proposal entails the retail clients with products with underlying senior debt first authorising Novo Banco to sell their debt at market prices.

The difference from their initial investment would then be converted into deposits which offer either a 2.7 percent annual interest rate over a three-year period, or 4.25 percent over 10 years.

Withdrawals would be possible after the first 12 months.

The sources said the solution would aim to meet clients' expectations of return on investment when they subscribed to the financial products.

BES was split up into the "good bank" Novo Banco and a bad bank holding the toxic exposure to the Espirito Santo business empire in the 4.9 billion euro rescue arranged by the Bank of Portugal in early August.

The government wants to sell Novo Banco in the coming months to recover 3.9 billion euros in public funds used to capitalise the bank.

The debt product conversion measure meets the Bank of Portugal's requirements for any such operations to have a positive or at least neutral impact on Novo Banco's results, capital ratios and liquidity.

One source said the next step would be to prepare an appropriate solution for retail clients holding shorter-term commercial paper issued by the Espirito Santo Group and sold by BES to its customers.

