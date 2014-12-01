LISBON Dec 1 The receiver for bankrupt Espirito
Santo Financial Group (ESFG) has filed two lawsuits in
Portugal against the transfer of viable assets to a new entity
after Banco Espirito Santo (BES) had to be rescued in
August.
Lawyer Laurence Jacques, the bankruptcy receiver of
Luxembourg-registered ESFG, said the Bank of Portugal's
decisions to transfer good parts of the bank to the newly
created Novo Banco and wind up BES were illegal.
It said the action "violates the Portuguese constitution and
EU law and, most clearly, the Bank of Portugal decision is
unlawfully detrimental to ESFG as shareholders of BES and to its
creditors."
ESFG was the bankrupt Espirito Santo family's company that
held the family's 20 percent stake in BES before authorities
launched a 4.9-billion-euro ($6.1 billion) rescue of the bank
when it nearly went under due to its exposure to the family's
debts.
Novo Banco, in which ESFG does not have a stake, was created
to retain the good assets of BES while the toxic family
liabilities stayed with BES.
ESFG, along with the other main Espirito Santo family
holding companies that are registered in Luxembourg, have all
been declared bankrupt after amassing huge debts.
Portuguese authorities have launched an investigation into
the collapse of the family holding and how its troubles spilled
over to Portugal's largest listed bank they originally founded.
The lawsuits aim to "declare null and void the decision to
resolve BES adopted by the Bank of Portugal on Aug. 3 2014 and
consequently to extinguish Novo Banco and have all opening
assets and liabilities of Novo Banco transferred back to BES,"
the statement said.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco next year to
recover the funds that were used in the rescue.
The lawyer said the lawsuit also aims to "restore the
unrestricted exercise of ESFG direct and indirect shareholding
rights in BES" suspended by the Bank of Portugal in July.
Both the Bank of Portugal and Novo Banco declined to
comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.8021 euro)
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by Keith Weir)