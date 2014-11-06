LISBON Nov 6 Novo Banco, the successor to Portugal's bailed-out Banco Espirito Santo (BES), has received various potential offers for investment bank BESI including from Chinese investors and is considering them, a source at the bank said on Thursday.

The source would not name any of the investors nor confirm a report in local media outlet Expresso saying talks were in an advanced stage with an unspecified Chinese investor and could result in a deal possibly next week.

"There are several offers expressing interest in BESI, some of them originating in China," the source said, declining to put a potential value on the deal for the bank which operates in 16 countries including Brazil, Britain, China, India and the United States.

The bank's equity capital stood at 490 million euros ($613 million) in September and its assets were worth around 2.88 billion, with liabilities at 2.39 billion.

Expresso said a possible deal to sell BESI would involve a share issue by the investment bank, which would pay back its debts to Novo Banco, bolstering the latter's coffers at a time when the government is looking to sell it.

In August, the Portuguese state rescued BES to the tune of 4.9 billion euros, mostly in public funds, carving out the working bank Novo Banco and a "bad bank" which retained the exposure to toxic assets related to debts of the collapsed business empire of the bank's founding Espirito Santo family.

BESI was transferred to Novo Banco along with other good assets.

BESI chief Jose Maria Ricciardi is the only remaining Espirito Santo family member still linked to Novo Banco or BES. Since before the state rescue of BES, he has been advocating a capital increase for BESI that would bring in new owners and separate the investment bank from BES.

The government has said it wants to sell Novo Banco in coming months to recover public funds used in the rescue. (1 US dollar = 0.7988 euro) (Editing by Axel Bugge and David Holmes)