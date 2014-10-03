LISBON Oct 3 The opening balance sheet of
Portugal's Novo Banco, the "good bank" carved out of Banco
Espirito Santo after a state rescue, will show a solvency ratio
above the required minimum and no need of further capital, two
sources familiar with the process said.
The state rescued Portugal's largest listed lender in early
August with a 4.9 billion euro ($6.1 billion) package, mostly in
public funds, after the business empire of its founding Espirito
Santo family collapsed under a mountain of debt. The bad bank,
BES, inherited all the toxic exposure.
Some analysts have had doubts whether the capital injected
into Novo Banco is enough to guarantee adequate solvency as
required by Portuguese and European regulators.
The new bank, which the state plans to sell to recover the
rescue funds, has been working on its opening balance since
August, and the document is almost ready to be audited.
One source close to the process said on Friday that,
although the balance sheet is to be finalised by Novo Banco next
week, it is already certain that the bank will not need
additional capital. Its common equity Tier 1 capital will be
comfortably above the minimum 7 percent required by the Bank of
Portugal, the source said.
Another financial sector source said the solvency ratio as
of now is above 8.5 percent and would exceed 8 percent even if
auditors choose to be "ultra-conservative".
When it devised the rescue plan, the Bank of Portugal said
the capitalisation would leave Novo Banco with an 8.5 percent
capital ratio.
The second source said the bank's first balance sheet is
practically finalised, with only minor details on how to
classify certain assets still to be clarified. Auditors PWC have
already been checking parts of the books, but the whole auditing
process is likely to take up to three months.
The first source said auditing should be completed between
the end of November and late December.
Novo Banco and Bank of Portugal spokesmen declined to
comment.
Economy Minister Antonio Pires de Lima recently said it
would be reasonable to expect the sale to take place next year.
Portugal's central bank has begun sounding out Spanish banks
such as Sabadell and Popular on their interest
in buying Novo Banco, according to several sources familiar with
the talks.
(1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro)
(Writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Jane Baird)