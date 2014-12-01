LISBON Dec 1 Novo Banco, the bank carved out of
Banco Espirito Santo (BES), should be sold to the
highest bidder and its sale should not be limited by a deadline,
the head of Portugal's largest listed bank said on Monday.
The Bank of Portugal has said it wants to sell Novo Banco in
the second quarter of 2015, allowing for the quick recovery of
the 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) of public funds used to
rescue BES in August after it nearly collapsed under the huge
debts of its founding family.
"The sale of Novo Banco should be based on price and not
time," said Nuno Amado, chief executive of Millennium bcp
, at a banking conference.
"The sale should be to who pays the most. The most important
is that the sale is carried out in the best conditions possible
for the sector and for the economy."
A so-called bank resolution fund financed the rescue of BES
and that fund belongs to Portugal's banks. As such, any losses
from the sale of Novo Banco would hit the banks, even though the
government lent the money to the fund to rescue BES.
Novo Banco was carved out as a 'good bank' from BES, while
BES itself has retained the toxic debts from the Espirito Santo
family that sparked the collapse of the family's business
empire. The collapse has led to an investigation into how the
family amassed such huge debts and how it contributed to the
near collapse of BES.
Some bankers have said if Novo Banco is sold too quickly it
could lead to a low price.
"It is important that the cost to the (banking) system, in
the long-term, is as low as possible," said Jose de Matos, chief
executive of state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Portugal's
largest lender.
Santander Totta, the Portuguese branch of Spain's Santander
, is watching the sale but has no direct interest, its
chief executive said.
"Our position is very clear: Santander Totta is very happy
with its operation in Portugal and its organic growth," Antonio
Vieira Monteiro said. "What it is doing is watching what is
going on, but nothing more."
Separately, receivers for one of the Espirito Santo family's
bankrupt holding companies are challenging in the courts the
creation of Novo Banco and splitting of assets between it and
BES.
(1 US dollar = 0.8006 euro)
